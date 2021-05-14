BUDGET 2021: GOOD GOD, WHAT HAVE WE DONE? | CounterCulture Episode 12

Scomo’s horror Liberal budget of 2021 guarantees a doomed fate for Australians everywhere. Where a recession’s end is nowhere in sight, Australia’s economic collapse is nearing closer by the second.

1:00 💸 John Humphreys destroys Scomo’s election budget, where reckless spending and useless tax cuts run free, leaving Australians destitute in the darkest economic times.

18:24 👶 Judith Sloan busts early childhood care myths and the perpetuation of the woke childcare agenda through government funded Soviet-style childcare.

35:25 ⛓️ Alexandra Marshall exposes Uighur sterilization methods disguised by China's global expansion of the belt and road initiative, and calls for the West to wake up to China's ‘peaceful rise’.

11:06 🎖️ Rowan Dean talks international appeasement to China’s threats with spineless governments failing to silence the drums of war.

31:55 💲 And Sarah Dudley commends the Treasury’s generous billion-dollar budget as the most efficient method to accelerate Australia’s journey to a debt wasteland.