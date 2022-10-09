Australia’s Future with Tony Abbott: Big Tech’s Challenge to Australian Democracy

See below for show notes:

Former Prime Minister and Distinguished Fellow of the IPA Tony Abbott and Deputy Executive Director Daniel Wild discuss the recent events surrounding Andrew Thorburn and his resignation as CEO of the Essendon Football Club, and how this is emblematic of contemporary society’s hostility towards Christianity and religion in general. Tony and Daniel reflect on their speeches at CPAC last week, and they share their concerns about the power of big tech to censor conservatives in the aftermath of Facebook’s shadow banning of IPA research on the voice.

