ANOTHER WEEK OF SLEAZY SCANDALS IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS | CounterCulture Episode 5

When did Australian politics become so fixated on sex scandals? Why are we not talking about the economy in 2021, at a time when the Australian government’s debt is soaring? Why aren’t we talking more about public policy, like we did in the John Howard years.

Rowan Dean joins us to talk about his editorial on why quotas aren’t the answer for the Liberal Party, and why more women wouldn’t have prevented the shocking behaviour in parliament that we’re seeing.

Spectator Australia regular and future prime minister (we hope!) Senator Matt Canavan tells us what he makes of the sleazy sex scandal engulfing Australian politics this week, and responds to our questions about why the Channel 10 parliament sex scandal story captures our attention in a way that matters of public policy do not. He also explains why, if we listened to the United Nations’ environmental concerns about the Warragamba dam, we may struggle to mitigate natural disasters like the NSW floods.

Kerry Wakefield joins us to talk about her piece responding to phenomena like the recent women’s march and the way in which certain elements of third-wave feminism have backfired. She also shares her thoughts on the broader discussion around women’s safety.

Amid speculation as to whether Christian Porter will remain a cabinet minister, IPA Research Fellow Morgan Begg talks about his piece on the Morrison government’s abandonment of basic legal rights – including its muted reaction to conservatives being targeted by the Attorney-General’s Department, and why that set an unhelpful precedent for resisting an inquiry into the Christian Porter affair.

And Sarah Dudley gives us a first look at her brilliant front cover of the coming edition of the Spectator Australia, fusing the two issues of the NSW floods and Scott Morrison’s bizarre press conference responding to sleazy sex scandals in Australian politics.

// READ ALL ABOUT IT 📰

‘Quotas are not the answer’, The Spectator Australia

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

‘Feminism fails the pub test’, Kerry Wakefield | Unfortunately, it’s reality that is the biggest threat to young women

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

‘Magna Porta’, Morgan Begg | The Liberal party can’t just support the rule of law when it comes to one of their own

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

‘Save the last dance for Scott’, James Allan | Will the Libs ever remember who ‘brung them to the dance’?

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

‘ABC Breakfast lacks any sizzle’, Judith Sloan | It’s like Sunrise without the cow

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

‘We have an obesity crisis, but Big Public Health are the last lot we should let near it’, David Leyonhjelm

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

‘Revealed: who won from the great corona cash splash?’, Flat White Quick Shots

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/03/…​

// GET FULL ACCESS TO ALL SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA CONTENT ✅

➡️ Subscribe at

https://www.spectator.com.au/subscrip…​

☎️ Or call 1800 809 233 and quote “Spectator Australia TV”

// WHAT IS COUNTERCULTURE? ❓

This is the fifth episode of CounterCulture, available exclusively on Spectator Australia TV, and presented by two of Australia’s most patriotic, freedom loving and anti-woke organisations – the Spectator Australia and the Institute of Public Affairs.

We champion common sense and conservative values. We are a voice for freedom of speech over censorship, diversity of thought over cancel culture, free markets over socialism, and individualism over shallow identity politics. We say what we mean, and call it like it is.