What’s The Refund Policy For Australia’s Arts Funding Sinkhole?

Liberal and National leaders have betrayed everyday Australians

During the 1990s, the French government spent more, per capita, on culture, than any other country in the world in the hope that it would encourage an artistic and cultural flowering of epic proportions.

However, the unprecedented infusion of funds did the opposite, and the results were meagre bordering on non-existent.

This phenomenon was noted by French historian and essayist Marc Fumaroli, who observed that government philanthropy does not buy genius.

“Where were the painters and the sculptors who were supposed to emerge from the conveyor belt of cultural engineering?” Fumaroli asked.

We might well ask a similar question of our very own conveyor belt of cultural engineering, the Australia Council for the Arts.

Since 2016, the Council has dished out a staggering $356 million of taxpayers’ money in grants to individuals and groups who it has judged worthy of financial support. This is not an insignificant amount of money, and it is only reasonable for taxpayers to be curious about what we are getting in return.

What we are getting in return is a self-indulgent, politically shallow, and ideologically questionable body of work which does nothing for anybody, except possibly depress the unwitting few who you might find attended a performance in which they find themselves being summoned onto a stage and served up a Devonshire Tea made with so-called “Indigenous blood.”