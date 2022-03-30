We Must Protect The Australian Way Of Life

This has been another great Australian characteristic: impertinence in the face of convention or authority. This nation has been at the forefront of demanding to know the truth about the pandemic’s origins.

Had Sharri not written such a compelling and well-sourced book, would the tech companies and media elites eventually have come around and published the facts themselves? Presumably only when they could no longer justify hiding obvious truths. But that is not brave. That is not journalism.

Leading into the US presidential election, the tech companies, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and practically all the media suppressed the discovery of Hunter Biden’s laptop. While much of the contents of the laptop was salacious, many emails and other documents raised pertinent and serious questions about the Biden family’s foreign ties and lobbying.

Had the laptop belonged to another candidate’s son, it would certainly have been the only story you would have heard in the final weeks of the election.

But lies were concocted: “The laptop was hacked or stolen”; it was not. Or: “It was Russian disinformation”; it was not. And the story was completely suppressed. It was censored by everyone.

Fast forward to last week. The election is over. And The New York Times, quietly, in paragraph 24 of a story about Hunter Biden’s taxes, admits that it has now “authenticated” the laptop and its contents.

All the New York Post’s reporting was true. All was factual. But it was suppressed and lied about for as long as it suited the political orthodoxy. This, from purely a journalistic point of view, is shameful. It should not happen. And we should never let it happen here.

Finding truth is often hard. It very often comes with great personal costs. But it is essential to our nation and to our future. Telling the truth is part of our national character.

In Australia we should reject every effort, and there are many, to limit points of view, to obstruct a diversity of opinions and to enforce a singular world view. Those efforts are fundamentally anti-Australian.

The flip side of this is that we should celebrate debate, unite behind a wide diversity of opinion, and vigorously protect the basic freedoms that as Australians we have enjoyed for generations.

Which brings me back to our way of life. An Australian way of life is something that by definition must allow us to be Australian. It can’t be that our way of life would disallow any of the traits that make up our unique Australian identity.

Rather, the unifying characteristics that make us Australian must be allowed to flourish under our way of life. That is why freedom is not only a core value of our way of life, it is essential to it.

As Australians we are free to practise our “rugged optimism”; we are free to be “authentic”, free to be “egalitarian” and free to aspire to a “fair go”.

We are free to practise our religions, and be Christian, or Muslim, or Hindu. We are free to be gay, or straight, or trans. We are free to make our own health choices about our own bodies. We are free to travel and to explore.

As Australians we are free to have our own opinions. Free to be Labor or Liberal. We are free to be left and we are free to be right. We are free to disagree. We are free to choose what we read and what we watch. We are free to make our own minds up about things.

These freedoms are unifying. And such freedom is at the core of who we are. If you need more proof, look no further than our updated national anthem. It’s right there in the second line: “For we are one and free”.

But we cannot take our unity or our freedoms for granted. We cannot be complacent. We must defend our Australian freedoms from erosion.

The Covid-19 lockdowns and “emergency health orders” took many of these freedoms away. As the pandemic becomes endemic let’s learn from the past two years. Did we give too much freedom up? Was it worth it? And let’s make sure we get all the rights back we thought we had.

Essential to this is our freedom of speech. Our freedom to question authority and to hold our leaders to account.

We should be wary of those who would deny this freedom and call for less debate, less openness, and less diversity of opinion. Instead, we should together celebrate, indulge and defend all the Aussie freedoms we cherish.

Lachlan Murdoch is co-chairman of News Corporation. This is a speech given to launch the Centre for the Australian Way of Life at the Institute of Public Affairs on Tuesday 29th of March 2022.