Victorians deserve a government which guarantees fairness and justice for all.

In Victoria we have a two-track legal system where those favoured by the Andrews government get a soft touch, and the rest get the book thrown at them.

In Daniel Andrew’s Victoria, there is one rule for the favoured, and another rule for everyone else.

The Premier has persistently sought to obfuscate and avoid scrutiny when it comes to questions of corruption inside his own government and the Victorian Labor Party.

Whether it’s his personal involvement in the “red shirts rort” affair and Labor’s misuse of $400,000 of taxpayer’s money.

Whether its avoiding accountability over Covid lockdowns and his refusal to answer the most basic questions about his interaction with corruption authorities, Andrews can hardly claim to be the exemplar of open and transparent government.

On the other hand, the Premier this week did not hesitate to immediately refer his political opponent, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, to authorities over revelations Guy’s former chief of staff allegedly asked individuals to pay money to a company he ran.

Apparently, these documents were never signed.

Daniel Andrews has persistently sought to obfuscate and avoid scrutiny when it comes to questions of corruption inside his own government. Picture: David Crosling

Unfortunately, it is no surprise after witnessing the behaviour of the Andrews government for the past eight years that it would so readily lean on Victoria’s justice system to suit its own means.

Victorians will never forget how police were conscripted by Daniel Andrews to enforce and criminalise everyday life during the Victoria’s Covid-19 lockdowns.

Victorians have not forgotten that police allowed the radical left-wing protest movement Black Lives Matter, whose values happen to align with the Andrews government, to march through the Melbourne CBD, despite public health orders making it illegal.

Contrast that with any other Victorian who wanted to protest the world’s longest lockdowns and no such accommodation was received from the authorities.

Victorians will not soon forget the image of a pregnant Zoe Buhler, who did not actually attend or organise a protest, being arrested in her home in Ballarat because police took issue with a social media post about an anti-lockdown protest.

This is what it looks like to live in a society with a two-track legal system, when those who are favoured by the Andrews government get a soft touch, and the rest get the book thrown at them.

The rule of law means all people are subject to clear rules that are predictably enforced, fairly and equally.

Victorians deserve a government which guarantees fairness and justice for all.