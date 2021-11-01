Unelected officials determined to influence school history lessons

The “culture wars” are back and in full swing thanks to the Australian Curriculum and Assessment Reporting Authority (ACARA).

It has produced a National Curriculum which is so overwhelmingly negative about Australia and its past, that future generations of Australians might be reluctant to defend this country.

In June 2019, Australia’s federal, state and territory education ministers requested that the education bureaucrats at ACARA revise the nation’s highly contentious National Curriculum, and they came back a year later with Version 8.4.

The problem with Version 8.4 is that it’s not really a revision of the existing curriculum. It’s actually a radical new curriculum which presents a singular world view which is hostile to all aspects of the Australian way of life.

The new history syllabus would lead children to believe there is nothing too positive about Australian history. It is completely silent on the fact Australia is a successful and tolerant liberal democracy which, in so many respects, is the envy of the world.

It would teach children that Anzac Day and Australia Day are to be contested but that climate change is not.

In a simple stroke of a pen, Australia’s Christian heritage is completely erased from both the past and the present.

In the ‘Learning Area’ of the Humanities and Social Sciences, the existing curriculum states that “Australia is a secular and multi-faith society with a Christian heritage”.

However, in the new curriculum, children will be told that “Australia is a culturally diverse, multi-faith, secular and pluralistic society with diverse communities, such as the distinct communities of First Nations Australians”.

This is not what the Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge asked for. He has been extremely vocal about it, having stated publicly he will not accept the history syllabus as it stands.