The Young IPA Podcast Episode 164: So COVIDSafe Doesn’t Even Work?

We’re back in a studio and it feels good! We talk COVIDSafe not working and the government not accessing data with it, state borders still not open and Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas taking China’s side in the trade dispute.

Likes and dislikes this week include Donald Trump’s executive order on deregulation, ergonomic chairs, Sleeping Giants’ campaign against a Melbourne café and governments keeping powers they seize during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Manager of Generation Liberty Renee Gorman and star of the IPA’s We Want To Work video Julia Sekulic join a…memorable…round of the quiz before the four discuss climate change being added to death certificates and the AFL and NRL potentially pumping fake crowd noises into games for the rest of the year.

