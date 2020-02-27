The Young IPA Podcast Ep 147: Sanders, Net Zero And Australians Don’t Like The ABC

Bernie Sanders is cruising towards victory in the Democratic race and Labor announce they will get Australia to net zero emissions by 2050 – James and Pete recap these disturbing developments and Pete shows the most inspirational political video he’s ever seen.

Heroes and Villains this week include Donald Trump’s pronunciation of Indian cricketers’ names, Yorkshire tea and literally everything is now a political act, Caulfield Grammar not naming their new aquatic centre after Mack Horton and the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Services who believe a stick is not a stick.

We talk to Evan Mulholland about being the number 1 trending topic in Australia, the Victorian government introducing a four bin system, Australians don’t believe the ABC represents their interests and his lifehack on fatherhood (21:33-37:03). Evan joins returning champions Pete and Gideon for a heavyweight title fight quiz (37:03-47:45), before James and Pete give a Q&A clap to the Washington Post for the immortal headline ‘It’s time to give the elites a bigger say in choosing the president’. They also talk Barnaby Joyce and Joel Fitzgibbon’s arguing about cow farts on live television and Michael Bloomberg’s comedy writing team scoring a few more home runs.