Select menu item
HomeIPA TODAYThe Young IPA Podcast 200: The Last Episode
The Young IPA Podcast 200: The Last Episode

The Young IPA Podcast 200: The Last Episode

, IPA TODAY, IPA TV, The Young IPA Podcast

It’s the last episode of The Young IPA Podcast and we’re going out with a bang. Premiers rush to shut their borders to NSW despite the outbreak being under control and cause a fresh wave of suffering – why is it constant panic and where is Scott Morrison? The Coate inquiry into Victoria’s Hotel Quarantine gets handed down and it’s a dud – but former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos might have saved the day.

We award our villains of the year, with no surprises as Daniel Andrews and Nick Coatsworth’s “make your beds” quote take the honours, before we speak to our Hero of the Year David Limbrick MP about the state of human rights in Victoria now and in the future, and how we should never forget how the government locked up public housing towers (20:5047:06).

At the end, we discuss Paris’ city council being fined for breaking gender equity laws by having too many women, the ABC’s mad rush to get to a 50/50 gender split on on-air talent and the viral article saying black people’s votes should count twice because apparently your skin colour should determine political representation, before signing off for the last time.

 

 

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER of IPA

All right reserved © 2020 Institute of Public Affairs.

Web Design & Development By
Web Design & Development By