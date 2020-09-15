The Young IPA Podcast 185: Palaszczuk’s Bad Call

Select menu item
Premier Palaszczuk stops a woman from attending her dad’s funeral but the rules are different if you’re Tom Hanks. Melbourne’s curfew was not brought in on health advice but it’s staying anyway. IPA research shows we’re in a K-shaped recession and we’re not all in this together and the NSW coalition nearly falls apart because of koalas.
We talk to Senator Matthew Canavan about Palaszczuk’s call and the double standards of her border policies, Premiers hiding tough calls behind their CHOs and Australia’s international border closure [32:5851:22]. We also speak to restaurateur Dom Talimanidis about Daniel Andrews’ roadmap for Victoria and why it’s no solution for small businesses [51:221:07:06].
