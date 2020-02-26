The Looking Forward Podcast Episode 52 – Sanders: Back To The Future!

Scott Morrison’s religious freedom bill has been labelled confusing, inappropriate, unfair and unloved; so is it finally dead? (1:34-20:07) When Bernie Sanders has a lock on the Democrat nomination, is his support for Castro’s Cuba just the tip of a communist iceberg ? (20:07-34:10) Looking Forward was at the Senate inquiry into nationhood, national identity and democracy, and asks if the High Court hasn’t hijacked the proces? (34:10-50:00) Your hosts Scott Hargreaves and Dr Chris Berg are joined by the IPA’s Morgan Begg and RMIT University’s Dr Aaron Lane to answer these questions and dive into their culture picks including Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, the podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, Victor Kravchenko’s I Chose Freedom and Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewel. (50:00-1:09:24)

Show Notes

Unions and employers join forces to oppose religious freedom bill; Dana McCauley

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/unions-and-employers-join-forces-to-oppose-religious-freedom-bill-20200224-p543tf.html

At Cross Purposes; Morgan Begg

https://ipa.org.au/ipa-review-articles/at-cross-purposes

Saunders defends comments praising Castro’s Cuba: ‘The truth is the truth’; Paul LeBlanc

https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/24/politics/sanders-defends-castro-cuba-comments-cnntv/index.html

Australian Values and the Enduring Importance of the Nation-State; Daniel Wild, Zachary Gorman and Andrew Bushnell

https://ipa.org.au/research-areas/ideas-and-liberty/australian-values-and-the-enduring-importance-of-the-nation-state

Culture Picks

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood; Marielle Heller

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3224458/

Verdict with Ted Cruz; Ted Cruz

https://www.podcastrepublic.net/podcast/1495601614

I Chose Freedom; Victor Kravchenko

https://www.amazon.com/Chose-Freedom-Personal-Political-Official/dp/B0006AQTT0

Richard Jewel; Clint Eastwood

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3513548/