The IPA With You: How Australia’s Media & “Experts” Got It So Wrong.

We take a look at the mainstream media gushing over Daniel Andrews’ “go hard go early” lockdown approach, and how it all came crashing down to earth with the end of the COVID-Zero elimination strategy.

The Project, the ABC, the experts all criticised the NSW governments “lockdown light” but now that Victoria has overtaken NSW case numbers, were they really so bad?

IPA Research Fellow Cian Hussey discusses the experience in Western Australia and joins our regular mailbag segment.

To join our mailbag segment, email [email protected]