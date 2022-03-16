The Disaster at Lismore: Some Rainfall Statistics

Volcanic aerosols from what was likely the most explosive volcanic eruption of my lifetime travelled west reaching Australia on 18th January 2022 with flooding rains washing away railway lines and roads in central Australia. By February 15th, the plume had circled the Earth and was back again over Australia with the rain beginning to fall again, this time in southeast Queensland and later extending into northern New South Wales. Jo Nova provides a detailed explanation of why this volcanic eruption was different and how it may have contributed to the torrential rains and flooding.

Flooding in the town of Lismore was devastating with the Wilson River peaking at a new record flood height of 14.37 metres, exceeding the old record by more than 2 metres. This new flood record for Lismore could be a consequence of more intense rainfall in the upper catchment, but it could also be a consequence of how the flood waters were mismanaged. There were new levy banks in accordance with a flood plan that may have grossly underestimated the volume of flood waters this year.

While there were some very high rainfall totals in the upper Lismore catchment, none exceeded the Australian record of 907 mms that fell at Crohamhurst in the upper Brisbane catchment on 3rd February 1893. This followed the explosion of Calbuco in southern Chile that same year. Of course, the largest explosion of modern times is Mount Tambora in Indonesia on 10thApril 1815 that caused incessant rain and failed crops across Europe for the ensuing three years. The year 1816 is known as ‘The Year Without a Summer’ because it was so cold and wet in England and France.

Ignoring the potential impact of such volcanic eruptions on rainfall, the developing narrative is that there are many new record 24-hour rainfall totals that can be blamed on climate change. In the case of Lismore, and the claimed new record for February 2022, this is an artefact of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology beginning the rainfall record for Lismore in 2003 when the weather stations was moved from Centre Street to the Lismore airport.