The Cut That Dare Not Speak Its Name

Recent calls for Scott Morrison to commit to tax reform are well made. But given his and his government’s track record, it might be best to leave the task to someone else.

Given how the PM somehow allowed his efforts at ensuring religious freedom to turn into a debate about whether schools can expel students who are gay, it can only be imagined how in their current condition under their current leadership the Liberals would manage a public discussion about something like inheritance taxes or whether homes should be subject to capital gains tax.

The Liberals have given up reform to take refuge in the culture war bunker. Virginia Star

The Liberals stumbling around on tax reform, as they’ve stumbled around on most things for the last few years, could easily set the cause of reform back a decade. In 2014, when the then attorney-general George Brandis declared that freedom of speech in Australia was founded on ‘the right to be a bigot’, he torpedoed (either deliberately or not) any potential for legislative change, and the Liberals quickly retreated to a bunker to hide from the country’s culture wars. (A bunker from which they are still scared to emerge.)

It should be remembered that when it comes to tax, the Liberals have been just as willing to tinker at the margins of the system as have been Labor. The problem is, though, that none of that tinkering qualifies as reform and most of the time it’s involved the imposition of new taxes. The deficit levy, the bank levy, and higher taxes on superannuation balances are just some of the additional taxes introduced by the Liberals since 2013.

There’s been much discussion about how the Liberals’ reluctance to deal with the financial consequences of their management of COVID has eroded the party’s public reputation for lower taxes and fiscal responsibility, but the truth is any such reputation was beginning to dissolve long before the pandemic.

The Liberals’ last serious attempt at economic reform of any sort was Joe Hockey’s budget of 2014. Within months most of its key measures were abandoned, and by the end of the following year Hockey had not only lost his job as treasurer, he’d left Parliament completely, and Tony Abbott was no longer prime minister.