The Canberra Swamp Is Targeting Conservatives

This is what happens when a government is serious about red tape reduction:

Since 2017, the US has seen a $45 billion (AUD) reduction to the cost of red tape. Read the IPA’s latest report The Trump Administration’s Red Tape Reduction Agenda.

All state and federal governments should adopt a one-in, two-out rule on red tape to ease Australia’s red tape crisis. As Daniel Wild wrote in The Daily Telegraph last week, such an approach has the chance to “produce a once-in-a-generation economic boom.”

1,300 documents. That’s how many the Attorney General’s department compiled investigating Andrew Cooper under Australia’s Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme for organising CPAC Australia. As Evan Mulholland wrote in The Australian, this “possibly suggests a co-ordinated surveillance operation being run by unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats under the Attorney-General’s nose.”

And on top of that the Department won’t hand over any of these documents to the IPA after our Freedom of Information request as Daniel Wild and Evan Mulholland told Sky News, because it would be too much of an imposition on them…but it’s OK to only give Andrew 14 days to hand over all of his documents or risk prison?

Rugby Australia have settled out of court with Israel Folau this week, showing once again the cost of going woke. The IPA has been across this saga from the outset – revisit what John Roskam, Daniel Wild and Evan Mulholland have said about what this case shows about freedom of religion in Australia.

There are only a few tickets left for the IPA Members’ Christmas Party in Melbourne on 17 December. We’ll also be launching The Solidarity Challenge by John Burgess, Australia’s ambassador to Poland during the 1980’s Solidarity movement. Register here.

Queensland readers – come along to our ‘Politics in the Pub’ event in Brisbane with Sky News host The Hon. Gary Hardgrave on Thursday 12 December! Tickets are $5, book here.

And if you’re a Generation Liberty member in Melbourne don’t miss Generation Liberty and the Victorian Liberal Students Association’s UK election viewing party on Friday 13 December. More details are at the Facebook event, and you can register here.

Article of the week:

The story of Golden Rice “is not a story of incompetence and ignorance, but of an antediluvian hostility to science and technology.” The great Matt Ridley in Quillette on Sunday shows how GMO alarmism destroys thousands of lives as Golden Rice was proved be safe time and time again but environmentalists stopped it getting to those who needed it most.

IPA Staff Pick:

Each week an IPA staff member shares what they have enjoyed recently. Today: Pat Hannaford

Tax cuts and deregulation have done wonders for the American economy. The same cannot be said for Trump’s tariffs, which have recently been extended to Brazil and Argentina. In this excellent piece for National Review, Kevin D. Williamson dismantles the logic of Trump’s trade policy and outlines how it is harming the economy.

Here’s what else the IPA said this week: