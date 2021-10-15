The Australian Federal Government’s Net-Zero Betrayal

This is further evidence that debate in Australia’s democracy is taking place within what seems to be an ever-receding set of boundaries that are vigorously policed by the elites and the political class.

On all the big issues facing Australia’s future, from climate policy and housing affordability to mass migration, many mainstream Australians feel like they are being denied the opportunity to fully participate in debate and have their say.

And our system of compulsory and preferential voting means that there is little electoral incentive for the major political parties to reach out to voters who feel alienated and voiceless.

That is why faith in our democracy has been crumbling. The Australian National University’s Australian Election Study shows that 59 percent of voters were satisfied with democracy in 2019, down from 86 percent in 2007.

This figure will, in all likelihood, continue to decline.

Too often, the concerns of ordinary Australians are overlooked by a class of would-be philosopher kings who think they know what’s best for the country. But this is causing serious cultural and political disillusionment.

When he announced his retirement from Australian politics earlier this year, National Party MP George Christensen said that he didn’t think many of the issues important to mainstream Australians “can be properly fixed by legislation and via the ballot box.”

“The mainstream media, and other cultural institutions in this nation, sadly have the dominant influence over our politics … And these institutions are just so disconnected from the views of everyday Australians,” Christensen said.