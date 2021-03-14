Tell Us Your Story Episode 2: Sam Prince

In this episode, Cian is joined by Dr Sam Prince – the man behind the legendary food of Zambrero. Sam founded Zambrero in 2005 while studying to become a medical doctor, and he hasn’t looked back since. The chain of Mexican food has over 200 stores across the world. Sam sets out his approach to entrepreneurship and discusses the incredible philanthropic work his business success has allowed him to do. And as always, he shares his top tips for young Australians who want to start their own business. (Unfortunately, a noisy cicada decided to join Sam and Cian towards the second half of the episode. We hope you can overlook its presence and enjoy the conversation.)

Find on Apple Podcast. Find on Spotify.