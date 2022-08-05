IPA Today

Special Episode – Their ABC: Inside Australia’s Largest Sheltered Workshop

Written by
5 August 2022

Evan Mulholland interviews former Howard Government Communications Minister Richard Alston about his new book, Their ABC: Inside Australia’s Largest Sheltered Workshop.

Order your copy here:

https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/THEIR-ABC-INSIDE-AUSTRALIAS-LARGEST-SHELTERED-WORKSHOP–Richard-Alston_p_489.html

Their ABC was made possible by our 8,000 IPA members.
You can join the stand against the ABC too. By becoming a member of the IPA you’ll be supporting more research like this podcast to hold the ABC accountable.

For $55 you can become a member of the IPA and receive exclusive subscriber only content, like early access to full episodes, special bonus episodes, extended full interviews with our high-profile guests, and an “It’s Their ABC” bundle including a bumper sticker, stubbie holder and tote bag.

All that plus the other benefits of IPA membership, including our quarterly magazine the IPA Review, priority and exclusive access to IPA events and regular email updates from the IPA team.

theirABC - Donate Today

Want to know more?

Click here to read more about TheirABC
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Evan Mulholland

Evan Mulholland is the Director of Communications at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia

Related Posts

IPA Today

Ramping Up Our Coal And Gas Production Is The Only Way To Power Australia While We Get Over Our Nuclear Energy Hang-up

Media Releases

IPA Report: Debt Repayments To Quadruple By 2030

IPA Today

The Reef Is Strong, So Stop The Scare Campaign

Media Releases

Australia’s Worker Shortage See’s $32 Billion In Wages Lost

Become a Member