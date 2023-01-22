IPA Today

Sea Level Update From Noosa National Park, Queensland Australia

Written by
22 January 2023
Originally appeared in Dr Jennifer Marohasy's Website

It is repeated, non-stop: glaciers and ice sheets are melting, and so the sea levels are rising. We are all doomed. We will all be drowned, said Hanrahan.

So, each year on the highest tide I go see how much the ocean has risen.

From the lookout, wondering as we setoff, will we be washed away at the moment of the highest astronomical tide
From the lookout, wondering as we setoff, will we be washed away at the moment of the highest astronomical tide

Each year I go to that rock platform with the wave cut notch expecting to be drowned.

With my drone, approaching the platform in advance of the highest astronomical tide
With my drone, approaching the platform in advance of the highest astronomical tide

Alas, at the moment of the highest astronomical tide for 2023 – officially 8.32 am on Sunday 22nd January – the waves didn’t reach to the wave cut notch; not anywhere near it.

That notch, it must be a relic from a time of higher sea levels.

Patrick and I droning, while waiting to be washed away
Patrick and I droning, while waiting to be washed away
Evan and Yuko checking the height of the wave cut notch, while waiting to be washed away
Evan and Yuko checking the height of the wave cut notch, while waiting to be washed away

Fun, because I was with some friends, the sun was shining, and my drone took off. And, of course because it was the morning of the highest astronomical tide. And we didn’t get washed away.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Jennifer Marohasy

Jennifer Marohasy is a Senior Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia
Ideas And Liberty
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy

Related Posts

IPA Today

Hyping Maximum Daily Temperatures (Part 2)

IPA Today

New Poll: Majority of Australians Support 26 January As Australia Day

IPA Today

Australia’s Future with Tony Abbott: Australia Day Is A Day Of Celebration

IPA Today

Hyping Daily Maximum Temperatures (Part 1)

Become a Member