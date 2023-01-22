Sea Level Update From Noosa National Park, Queensland Australia

It is repeated, non-stop: glaciers and ice sheets are melting, and so the sea levels are rising. We are all doomed. We will all be drowned, said Hanrahan.

So, each year on the highest tide I go see how much the ocean has risen.

From the lookout, wondering as we setoff, will we be washed away at the moment of the highest astronomical tide

Each year I go to that rock platform with the wave cut notch expecting to be drowned.

With my drone, approaching the platform in advance of the highest astronomical tide

Alas, at the moment of the highest astronomical tide for 2023 – officially 8.32 am on Sunday 22nd January – the waves didn’t reach to the wave cut notch; not anywhere near it.

That notch, it must be a relic from a time of higher sea levels.

Patrick and I droning, while waiting to be washed away

Evan and Yuko checking the height of the wave cut notch, while waiting to be washed away

Fun, because I was with some friends, the sun was shining, and my drone took off. And, of course because it was the morning of the highest astronomical tide. And we didn’t get washed away.