Religious Discrimination Bill: A Cure Worse Than the Disease for Australians of Faith

The danger of the Australian government’s new religious discrimination bill is that in adding more laws on top of bad laws, Australians of faith could find it is a cure that is worse than the disease.

New laws introduced into the federal parliament by the Morrison government on Thursday have been branded an attempt to secure the freedoms of Christians and other religious Australians. But it is doubtful that the legislation can do as claimed.

Presently the freedoms of religious Australians are under siege from the weaponisation of anti-vilification and anti-discrimination laws, which make it unlawful to say or do something a human rights bureaucrat considers hateful of another person.

To the credit of the federal government, its Religious Discrimination Bill does attempt to add a layer of protection to other anti-discrimination laws, but the protections it offers may be too narrow and vague to be effective.

Dealing with onerous anti-vilification legislation is important. For instance, a religious individual or body which publicly voices traditional beliefs about marriage or sexuality is too often under the threat of being sued by others who regard their words as offensive.

Many have simply allowed themselves to be pushed out of the public square altogether.

But the attempt in the bill to override anti-vilification legislation by creating exemptions for religious expressions still won’t apply to speech which “incites hatred.”

This notoriously ambiguous concept creates an opening for bureaucrats and courts to tie up supposedly legitimate speech in legal limbo.

For example, saying “marriage is between a man and a woman” is something that many religious Australians believe, but saying so could be considered “hateful” by some in the community.