Push To Change Council Name Conflates Past With The Present

Moreland City Council’s decision to change its name after it discovered links to a Jamaican sugar plantation of the same name that employed slaves in the 18th century is part of a broader movement of decolonisation sweeping across the West.

Proponents of decolonisation believe that racism is endemic in Western societies today, and that this racism derives from the same “white supremacism” that was used to justify the enslavement of black people in the 17th and 18th century.

For those who are demanding decolonisation, colonialism is much more than a historical wrong from which we can learn and progress. Instead, it is an enduring and pervasive feature of the present, which is retarding true equality, still causing pain to the colonised and preventing the equal distribution of power. They are conflating the past and the present, behaving as if colonisation is a contemporary problem of immense urgency that must be resolved before society can be truly just.

In the past few years, decolonisation has manifested in attacks on statues across Britain, the US and Australia under the banner of Black Lives Matter and similar social justice groups. Mobs have taken to the streets to persecute stone and metal for the real and imagined sins of racism of those so depicted. In Sydney’s Hyde Park, the statue of Captain Cook briefly had its own mounted horse guard to protect it from activists.

Last week, the statue of Thomas Jefferson was banished from New York City Hall. It does not matter that he penned the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Facts are irrelevant to this movement, which chooses emotion and superstition over reason, caprice over common sense, and barbarism over civilisation.

Decolonisation also reveals itself in feverish attempts to rename places. It is extraordinary that no one in Moreland had been bothered in the slightest about the name, even though the connection to the sugar plantation had already been established.