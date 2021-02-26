Tell Us Your Story Episode 1: Steve Baxter

Cian kickstarts the Tell Us Your Story series with the uber-successful tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter, who many of you may know as one of the ‘Sharks’ on Channel 10’s Shark Tank. After joining the Army at 15, Steve went on to found one of the first internet service providers in Australia, and has had a string of business successes since. Discover how he got started on his entrepreneurial journey and what his five top tips for young Australians keen to start a business are.

