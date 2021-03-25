Path Ahead For WA Liberals Could Lead To Reform Or Revenge – The Choice Is The Party’s

Dr Sherry Sufi is Chairman of the WA Liberal Party’s Policy Committee. He is an Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs. His PhD was on language and nationalism. The opinions expressed here are his own.

What lies ahead for the WA Liberal Party can either be a road to redemption, or recrimination.

It could either lead to reform, or revenge. The choice is ours.

Yet in the discussion since the election, there has been too much focus on pandemic, personalities and preselections.

The ‘P’-word that matters the most has barely got a mention: policy.