Not Expecting Coral Bleaching During a La Niña

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has uploaded some footage of John Brewer Reef that is part of the Underwater Museum of Art, the footage was apparently taken by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in February. It does not show a lot of bleached coral, but it does show some badly bleached individual colonies – and a lot of healthy beige corals. (Remember, my first short film, about Beige Reef, explaining that most corals the world-over are beige in colour.)

I was not expecting to hear about widespread coral bleaching. I’ve been watching the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) fluctuate around +10. This is a measure of the Barometric pressure (hPa) difference between Tahiti and Darwin. During a La Niña it is usually cloudier and therefore cooler along the east coast of Australia, though water temperatures are warmer than on the other side of the Pacific. Seeing the global satellite temperatures coming down with Australia’s February 2022 anomaly at minus 0.5 °C – in other words, half a degree cooler than the 30-year average – I was not expecting to read about coral bleaching.

Yet according to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, water temperatures have been up to a full 2 °C hotter (I will be looking for this data) and coral bleaching is now widespread and most severe in the central area with ‘most reefs severely bleached’ off Townsville.

I have been wanting to film coral bleaching since I visited the Ribbon Reefs back in January 2020. Do you remember the short film that followed, my second short film, after all the swimming, only to find The Monolith and other well-known corals had completely recovered from what had reportedly been devastating coral bleaching in 2016? I was too late. The Monolith was back to being a brilliant beige.

More recently I was at Heron Island looking for coral bleaching. I was shown where all the corals had bleached stark white back in early 2020, but by November 2021 when I visited, they were fully recovered. I was too late. I was told the bleaching lasted all of two months, with no significant coral mortality.