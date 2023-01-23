New Poll: Majority of Australians Support 26 January As Australia Day

62% of Australians agree Australia Day should be celebrated on 26 January, according to a new poll commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs.

The poll of 1,000 Australians found that 62% of respondents agreed with the statement ‘Australia Day should be celebrated on 26 January’, 17% disagreed and 21% had no opinion.

“A strong majority of Australians still support Australia Day being celebrated on 26 January, despite the relentless efforts to cancel our national day by the Labor government, big business, the media and elite opinion,” said John Roskam, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs.

“26 January is more than just a date, it represents the establishment of modern Australia as a free and fair country, which we should celebrate. Mainstream Australians understand that cancelling Australia Day is an assault on the Australian way of life.”

“But we must not be complacent about Australia Day. We should recognise support for Australia Day to be celebrated on 26 January has declined from 75% in 2019, to 69% in 2021, to now 62% in 2023. If we don’t fight for Australia Day, we’ll lose it.”

“It is not good for the future of our country that young Australians are more negative about Australia Day than other age groups.”

“Only 42% of 18-24 year-olds agreed Australia Day should be celebrated on 26 January, 30% disagreed, and 28% had no opinion. You can hardly blame young Australians for having a negative view of their country given they are continually told it is not worth celebrating or fighting for.”

“Australia is a great country. We are the envy of the world with hundreds of thousands of migrants choosing to come to our shores every year because of our way of life, yet our governing elites are doing everything in their power to destroy our national day,” said Mr Roskam.