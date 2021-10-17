IPA Today

NEW PODCAST: Their ABC

Written by
18 October 2021
TheirABC Feature Image Banner

Today free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs announced the launch of a new documentary podcast Their ABC: What’s wrong with the ABC and how to fix it. Written and presented by IPA Director of Communications Evan Mulholland.

You will hear from high profile guests like Tony Abbott, Maurice Newman, Janet Albrechtsen, Rowan Dean and John Anderson AO, media commentators like Chris Mitchell, Gemma Tongini, Chris Kenny and Peta Credlin and over a dozen Members of Parliament including Mark Latham, Nicolle Flint, Matt Canavan, James Paterson, Andrew Bragg and many, many more.

Listen to the trailer.

The Their ABC podcast will be highlighting the problems with the ABC: Its bias against conservatives and hostility to conservative viewpoints, the vendettas it runs against other media organisations, its obsessions with identity politics and climate change, its activist use of social media, and its inner city focus and bias against the regions.

We also cover:

  • The push inside the Coalition party room for ABC reform,
  • Exclusive polling about what mainstream Australians really think about the ABC, and;
  • The multitude of reform options available to policy makers.

The first episode will be released next week. You can listen to the trailer here. Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast channel on Spotify, Apple, Podbean, SoundCloud or YouTube.

Podcast produced by Mitchell Schomburgk and James Bolt.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Evan Mulholland

Evan Mulholland is the Director of Communications at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

Lockdowns Don’t Work
Net Zero Emissions Means Net Zero Jobs
Net Zero Hits Regional Workers Three Times As Hard: IPA Report
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia

Related Posts

IPA Today

A Catch-22 Defeated Peter Ridd – But There’s Still Hope For Academic Freedom

IPA Today

Ruling Against Ridd Shines Light On Cancel Culture

IPA Today

Little To be Proud Of

IPA Today

Lessons From Merkel’s Failed ‘Teal’ Electoral Strategy

Become a Member