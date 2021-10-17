NEW PODCAST: Their ABC

Today free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs announced the launch of a new documentary podcast Their ABC: What’s wrong with the ABC and how to fix it. Written and presented by IPA Director of Communications Evan Mulholland.

You will hear from high profile guests like Tony Abbott, Maurice Newman, Janet Albrechtsen, Rowan Dean and John Anderson AO, media commentators like Chris Mitchell, Gemma Tongini, Chris Kenny and Peta Credlin and over a dozen Members of Parliament including Mark Latham, Nicolle Flint, Matt Canavan, James Paterson, Andrew Bragg and many, many more.

Listen to the trailer.

The Their ABC podcast will be highlighting the problems with the ABC: Its bias against conservatives and hostility to conservative viewpoints, the vendettas it runs against other media organisations, its obsessions with identity politics and climate change, its activist use of social media, and its inner city focus and bias against the regions.

We also cover:

The push inside the Coalition party room for ABC reform,

Exclusive polling about what mainstream Australians really think about the ABC, and;

The multitude of reform options available to policy makers.

The first episode will be released next week. You can listen to the trailer here. Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast channel on Spotify, Apple, Podbean, SoundCloud or YouTube.

Podcast produced by Mitchell Schomburgk and James Bolt.