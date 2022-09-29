IPA Today

New Great Barrier Reef Video Series By Peter Ridd And True Arrow Events

Written by
29 September 2022
Originally appeared in The Facebook Page Of Dr Peter Ridd

Just completed 4 short videos on the reef in front of a brilliant audience of young people in Melbourne. The videos go over the main threats to the reef and the data showing that it is in fabulous condition – record high coral. But the stars are the youngsters and the questions they asked.

I have already given a link to the first of these videos on Facebook, but here are the links to all four of them.

The first video looks at the latest wonderful data on the reef.

Part 1: https://youtu.be/hAI_gOQr_jA

The second video looks at the last 50 years of predictions of the doom of the reef and the way farmers are disgracefully accused of damaging the reef.

Part 2: https://youtu.be/8ABmT6MYLHc

The third video looks at the effect of climate change on the reef and why corals are more adapted to changes in climate (natural or man-made) than virtually any other organism.

Part 3: https://youtu.be/Eq66DzkVATE

The last video looks at the quality assurance problems that have occurred in reef-science and other areas of science more generally – and how it is now widely accepted in the science community that much of recently reported “science” has serious errors.

Part 4: https://youtu.be/7vwSEhtshBk

Please spread the word about these videos, especially to school children and teenagers. We’ve just got to get the truth out to them somehow.

For more information see https://platogbr.com/

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Peter Ridd

Dr Ridd is a Adjunct Fellow at the IPA, leading the Project for Real Science

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia

Related Posts

IPA Today

AGL’s Loy Yang Closure To Leave Families In The Dark And Electricity Bills Up 21%

IPA Today

Climate Anxiety Is Free To Disrupt

IPA Today

IPA Sends Research Video To Federal MP’s On Indigenous Voice

IPA Today

Notes For The Opening Statement Delivered To The Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee

Become a Member