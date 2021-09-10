New Book – Die Laughing: The Biography of Bill Leak

The Institute of Public Affairs is proud to announce the much-anticipated biography of the late cartoonist Bill Leak, Die Laughing, published by the IPA and Australian Scholarly Publishing.

Leak’s life culminated in a series of disputes over cartoons that offended Australia’s various authoritarians and censorious institutions, for which he became most famous.

Leak’s long-time friend, journalist Fred Pawle, spent more than three years researching his rural and suburban upbringing, his family, his formative travels around the world as a young artist, his many attempts to win the Archibald Prize for Portraiture, his alcoholism, his turbulent relationships with women and his long career as Australia’s greatest ever cartoonist. He interviewed all of Leak’s many close friends, family and colleagues to paint a picture of a complex, brilliant, passionate and sometimes troubled man.

Die Laughing is about the trials of Bill Leak and the persecution of a free-speech hero,” said IPA Executive Director John Roskam.