New Book – Die Laughing: The Biography of Bill Leak

The Institute of Public Affairs is proud to announce the much-anticipated biography of the late cartoonist Bill Leak, Die Laughing, published by the IPA and Australian Scholarly Publishing.
Leak’s life culminated in a series of disputes over cartoons that offended Australia’s various authoritarians and censorious institutions, for which he became most famous.
Leak’s long-time friend, journalist Fred Pawle, spent more than three years researching his rural and suburban upbringing, his family, his formative travels around the world as a young artist, his many attempts to win the Archibald Prize for Portraiture, his alcoholism, his turbulent relationships with women and his long career as Australia’s greatest ever cartoonist. He interviewed all of Leak’s many close friends, family and colleagues to paint a picture of a complex, brilliant, passionate and sometimes troubled man.
Die Laughing is about the trials of Bill Leak and the persecution of a free-speech hero,” said IPA Executive Director John Roskam.
“His response to the wrath of politically correct mobs and institutions who rounded on him late in life was not to flinch. Instead, he stuck to what he knew to be the truth. His detractors and critics always came off second best because Bill had far superior wit and intelligence, and made them all look ridiculous with his savage caricatures. He knew the fight for free speech was a serious one, but fought it the only way he knew how: by revealing how hilarious it all was,” said Mr Roskam.
“Die Laughing is an investigation into how Bill became such a warrior from freedom and justice for ordinary people,” said the author of Die Laughing, Fred Pawle.
“I knew him for 23 years and never in that time stopped to wonder what made him so obsessed with bringing down people he thought had abused their power and privilege. It just seemed to come naturally to him. In this book, I go on a journey to find out why,” said Mr Pawle.
After an enormous amount of research punctuated with personal memories of a close friend, Pawle’s Die Laughing depicts a quintessential Australian larrikin who also had enormous passion for truth and beauty. Die Laughing is a testament to the optimism and humour that still characterise Australian culture.
Order Die Laughing: The Biography of Bill Leak, by Fred Pawle at www.dielaughing.org.au
Die Laughing: The Biography of Bill Leak, by Fred Pawle is proudly supported by the Institute of Public Affairs and the 718 Australians who donated to support the publication of the book.
To request a review copy call 03 9600 4744 or email Claire Peter-Budge at [email protected].