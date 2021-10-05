Net Zero Hits Regional Workers Three Times As Hard: IPA Report

A worker in an electorate represented by the National Party is over three times more likely to lose their job than a worker in an electorate represented by the Liberal Party under a net zero emissions target, according to a landmark research report released today by the Institute of Public Affairs.

Workers in Nationals-held electorates are more likely to work in industries which would be most affected by a net zero emissions target, such as mining and farming. Workers in Liberal-held electorates are more likely to work in industries which are least affected by a net zero emissions target, such as finance and law.

“Net zero emissions means net zero jobs,” said Daniel Wild, director of research at the IPA.

“Representatives of the inner-city seats held by the Liberals are imposing significant humanitarian damage on Australians in regional electorates represented by the Nationals.”

An earlier report by the IPA, Net Zero Jobs: An analysis of the employment impact of a net zero emissions target in Australia, estimated that up to 653,600 jobs could be put at direct risk from a net zero emissions target, and that the Nationals represent six of the top 10 electorates which had the most at risk jobs.

The new research report, Net Zero Emissions Will Divide Australians: A state-based electoral analysis of the impact of net zero emissions, analyses the impact that a net zero emissions target could have on jobs across federal electorates in the eastern states.

The report finds that a net zero emissions target would put up to 172,300 jobs at direct risk in New South Wales, which is approximately 5% of the state’s workforce.

In NSW, the Nationals hold six of the top 10 electorates with the most jobs at risk. By contrast, the Liberals hold six of the bottom 10 electorates with the fewest jobs at risk.

The report also finds that up to 162,100 jobs could be put at direct risk in Queensland, which is approximately 6% of the state’s workforce.

In Queensland, all six of the Nationals-held federal electorates are in the top 10 electorates with the most jobs at risk, while the Liberals hold six of the bottom 10 electorates with the fewest jobs at risk.

“The Coalition government should focus on the workers of Gladstone rather than the international elites in Glasgow,” said Mr Wild.