Morrison Government’s Economic War Crimes Could Cost Liberals Election

Allow me to be the first political commentator this election season, as far as I’m aware, to invoke the immortal motto of one-time Bill Clinton acolyte James Carville, from Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign: This election is about the economy, stupid.

And, unusually, an election about the economy is bad news for the incumbent Coalition government.

While it will wheel out the same tired mantra about the Liberals being “better economic managers”, the past two years have left most of us scratching our heads, thinking that if this is good economic management, what exactly does the bad version look like?