Morrison Government Must Reject Radical New Left-Wing Curriculum

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has called on the Morrison Government to reject the radical new National Curriculum proposed by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA).

“The proposed National Curriculum would force students to consume identity politics and to unlearn the history that is currently in the syllabus,” said Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the IPA.



“ACARA’s extreme proposal would completely remove all references to Christianity, to Ancient Greece, and to the freedoms given to us through the values and institutions of Western Civilisation. This is basic knowledge that every Australian school child should be taught.”

“Aboriginal and Torres-Strait Islander Histories and Cultures are already generously embedded in all learning areas of the National Curriculum. These proposals expand the teaching of Indigenous subjects into every single subject.”



“For example, in History, Australian children will be taught the historical lie that Australia was invaded by the British. Students will also be fed the discredited ‘Dark Emu’ version of history, which says that Indigenous people had sophisticated political, economic, and social organisation systems,” said Dr d’Abrera



The changes to Civics and Citizenship for Year 8 students removes teaching of the freedoms that enable participation in Australian democracy, including freedom of speech, association, and religion. In its place students will be taught to participate in democracy through the ‘use of lobby groups,’ ‘standing as an independent,’ and ‘direct action’.



“This is licensing children to unlearn the freedoms of our democracy, and is turning them into political activists.”

“Neither Australia Day nor ANZAC Day are contested; any endorsement of this radical new curriculum would be an endorsement of a fundamentally anti-Australian ideology by the Morrison Government.”



“As the National Curriculum is compulsory for government and non-government schools, parents do not have the opportunity to veto it once it is in place.”



“The Federal Government ought to condemn this radical new National Curriculum which would accelerate the already rapidly declining standards of Australian students’ general knowledge, literacy and numeracy,” said Dr d’Abrera.