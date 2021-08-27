Minister On The Right Course

Make no mistake. The new National Curriculum which the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) is attempting to impose on Australian children has nothing to do with education, and everything to do with indoctrination. And lot of people are not happy.

One of those people is Alan Tudge, the Minister for Education. This week he sent a letter to ACARA’s acting chairman in which he stated that he will not be endorsing the proposed curriculum as it stands and that it needs a massive rewrite. This is excellent news.

Minister Tudge knows that if this radical new curriculum is implemented, it will be a disaster for Australian children. Standards of numeracy and literacy, which are already low, will plummet to new depths.

They will think that Australia is irredeemably racist, and they will be terrified into believing that a climate change Armageddon is just around the corner. Children who will taught according to the dictates of the curriculum will risk finishing school with the overwhelming feeling that there is no hope, that they have neither choice nor power in life.

In 2004, the then Federal Education Minister Julie Bishop proposed that a National Curriculum would take education ‘out of the hands’ of left-wing ideologues in the state bureaucracies and be given to a national board of studies made up of educators from the ‘sensible centre.’

This statement has been proven wrong and the very opposite has taken place. Education in this country has been well and truly put into the hands of left-wing ideologies, whose views have been firmly embedded into all learning areas of the Australian Curriculum. They do not care that your children will not be able to read or write, but they do care that they’ll hate Australia as much as they do.

As revealed in The Daily Telegraph, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Committee, which was called in to consult on all learning areas of the National Curriculum, are unified in their belief that Australia was founded on white supremacy and even that the teaching of maths is systemically racist.

This certainly explains why Critical Race Theory has crept into the Health and Physical Education Syllabus, which tell us that when playing on the monkey bars, ‘students gain insights into the impact systemic racism and discrimination have had on First Nations Australian Peoples, and investigate strategies that promote truth-telling and build cultural awareness to develop empathy and respectful relationships.’

It is interesting that the activists who are pretending to be educators and who are in control of shaping young minds, talk an awful lot about ‘empowering’ students and giving them a ‘voice’. What they are actually doing is disempowering young Australians, making them voiceless and depriving them of the vital skills they will need as adults to navigate life’s real, rather than its imaginary, problems.

Dr Bella d’Abrera is the Director, Foundations of Western Civilisation Program.