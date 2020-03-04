Media Watch Watch

Select menu item
On Monday, Paul Barry on Media Watch covered a new poll by the Institute of Public Affairs released last week. Reported in news.com.au it found that one third of Australians think the ABC does not represent the views of ordinary Australians. 

In a damning inditement on the ABC, only 32 per cent believed it represents their views, yet 100% of taxpayers are forced to fund it.

It’s unsurprising that Media Watch would choose to cover the poll and try to discredit the findings.

However, the IPA did some digging and found that Mr Barry is not so critical of “not neutral” polls from other sources:

 

