Mainstream Australians Reject Identity Politics In The Classroom

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has warned that a radical new national curriculum proposed by Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) is not supported by mainstream Australians, after polling has revealed that Australians do not support radical ideologies that are infiltrating classrooms.

The polling (data collected by Dynata) reveals that 82% of Australians disagree with the statement that school students should be forced to apologise for their skin colour. 86% disagree that schools should make boys ashamed of being male. Meanwhile, 69% do not believe that school students should be taught that Australia is a racist country.

“It is encouraging that mainstream Australians are overwhelmingly rejecting Identity Politics and Critical Race Theory in our classrooms. No parent wants their child to be humiliated in the classroom, as we recently saw at Parkdale College where boys were told that they were ‘oppressors’ for being white and Christian,” said Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the Institute of Public Affairs.

Students at Lindfield Learning College in Sydney were recently allowed to create posters displaying Black Lives Matter propaganda such as “Stop Killer Cops”, “Pigs out of the country” and “white lives matter too much”.



When asked if school students should be taught that all Australians are equal, regardless of their skin colour, race, or religious beliefs, a total of 85% agreed, while only 8% disagreed.

“Australians are rightly saying no to Critical Race Theory. They are egalitarian and do not support divisive ideologies in the classroom.”

“We need to make sure that it stays out of the classroom. Unfortunately, however, Critical Race Theory and identity politics are very much present in the radical new national curriculum proposed by ACARA.”



“The study of Indigenous history is important, but the radical curriculum not only embeds it across every learning area, but it also teaches the discredited ‘dark emu’ version of indigenous history into Australian classrooms.”



“This radical curriculum will brainwash children with the green-left language of colonisation and invasion and will teach them to hate Australia,” said d’Abrera.