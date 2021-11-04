Labor Takes France’s Side On Subs

Labor’s leader Anthony Albanese, and its foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong have succeeded in making Macron look reasonable. Albanese, taking his cue from the language of TikTok, accused Morrison of “gaslighting” France, while Wong claimed the PM had engaged in ‘vandalism’. Both might argue they were merely referring to the way Morrison responded to Macron, but instead it looked like they were taking sides.

Labor’s climate change spokesman, Chris Bowen went so far as to suggest his party’s support for Macron against Morrison was somehow in Australia’s “national interest”. Other than offering platitudes about the need for “trust” between friendly countries, the ALP hasn’t said how it would have cancelled the submarine contract in any different way from how it was done by the Coalition.

The treatment by most of the media of what’s occurred in the past week between France and Australia has been entirely superficial. Rushing for a quote from Kevin Rudd or Turnbull is easier than undertaking deep analysis. Meanwhile, the central question of what will best improve the country’s capacity to defend itself has been entirely lost in the desire of journalists to celebrate a “gotcha” comment from a spurned French President.

There’s a lack of seriousness in much of the mainstream media in this country about defence policy and international affairs. Commentary on foreign relations in the media in Australia is either sophisticated and well-informed or reduced to a “he said, she said” caricature of journalism – as has happened this week.