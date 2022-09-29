IPA Today

IPA Sends Research Video To Federal MP’s On Indigenous Voice

Written by
29 September 2022

“An indigenous-only voice to parliament will do nothing but permanently divide Australians by race,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

This week, the Institute of Public Affairs sent to all Federal MPs a new research video about the social consequences of an indigenous-only voice to parliament.

“It is incumbent on Federal MPs to oppose the voice on principle. There are no set of words, and no amount of good intentions that makes dividing Australians by race acceptable,” Mr Wild said.

The video features Dr Anthony Dillon, as well as Coalition Senators Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and James McGrath. It is an update to a research video first published in 2019.

“We are all equal. All Australians live in the same nation, with the same set of shared values that have made our nation as great as it is today,” Mr Wild said.

“A fundamental principle of the Australian way of life is that every one of us gets the same say over our nation’s future, no matter your race, ethnicity, religion, or gender. The voice of every Australian matters and matters equally.”

“The proposal for an indigenous-only voice to be inserted into our constitution would provide separate political and legal rights to one group of Australians based on their race.”

“It will divide us, undermine social harmony, and it goes against everything this nation has stood and fought for.”

“The moral and ethical basis of the voice does not hinge on details or legal considerations, because there are no details or legal considerations which can justify permanently dividing Australians by race,” said Mr Wild.

Daniel Wild

Daniel Wild is the Deputy Executive Director at the Institute of Public Affairs

