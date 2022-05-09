IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Public Affairs, Geoff Hone, has today announced that Scott Hargreaves has been appointed Executive Director of the IPA, to take over from John Roskam on 1 July 2022.

“Scott has been a member of the IPA since 1989 and in 2015 he joined the staff. As editor of the IPA Review for the last four years he has helped ensure the IPA is at the forefront of the fight for our freedoms and our way of life,” Mr Hone said.

“His previous roles at the IPA have included as Director of Research leading the work of the IPA in a number of areas, including climate change and energy (with Dr Jennifer Marohasy and Dr Peter Ridd), freedom of speech, and economic reform. He was the host of the IPA podcast series Looking Forward, and he also directed the work of Generation Liberty, the IPA’s program for young people.”

“Scott has the energy, commitment, and experience to continue to grow the IPA’s voice for freedom in Australia. Our country faces very substantial challenges and Australia needs the IPA now more than ever. Whether it is in relation to the National Curriculum, internet censorship, the costs of net zero, our national security, protecting our legal rights, our red tape burden or the exploding levels of state and national debt, Scott will ensure the IPA leads the debate to set Australia on the right path.”

“Scott has a wide range of skills and experience which well equip him to lead the work of the IPA. He is from a family of five generations of sheep farmers at Wedderburn in the Mallee in Victoria. He attended the University of Melbourne where he gained a Bachelor of Arts, and a Masters degree in commercial law. He also has a Master of Business Administration from the Melbourne Business School. He was Chief of Staff to the Minister for Finance in the Kennett government in Victoria, and subsequently an adviser to Anglo American plc, and a Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Origin Energy.”

“The Board is delighted that John Roskam, who has led the IPA as Executive Director for the last seventeen years, will continue working at the IPA as a Research Fellow at the IPA’s newly-established Centre for the Australian Way of Life,” said Mr Hone.