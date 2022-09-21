IPA Today

International Expert Dr Jay Bhattacharya Welcomes IPA Covid Reponse Research

Written by
21 September 2022

“The simple fact is our governments got it wrong. Contemporary warnings issued by Dr Bhattacharya, and his colleagues should have been heeded and the pain and suffering of our failed COVID response avoided,” said Scott Hargreaves, Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

At today’s launch of the IPA’s two ground-breaking research papers on the impact of Australia’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Dr Jay Bhattacharya of Standford University welcomed the research.

“Australian states, like Victoria, were not alone in adopting lockdowns, but now they should be honest in accounting and acknowledging the harm done,” said Professor Bhattacharya.

“Lockdowns closed schools and playgrounds, shuttered businesses, and barred international travel. They forced elderly people to die alone and prevented families from gathering to honour their elders’ passing. Lockdowns cancelled screening and even treatment for cancer patients and made sure that diabetics skipped their check-ups and regular exercise.”

Introduced by former Prime Minister and IPA Distinguished Fellow Tony Abbott, Professor Bhattacharya is currently in Australia to discuss his work with Collateral Global.

Collateral Global is an international organisation dedicated to researching the effectiveness and impacts of Mandated Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions taken by governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Hargreaves said that while we cannot live in the past, we must learn the lessons of Australia’s failed COVID response.

“IPA research has confirmed that the lockdowns and restrictions have had a far greater impact on life and our economy than the pandemic itself,” said Mr Hargreaves.

“We cannot live in the past forever and must rebuild. However, we must also learn the hard lessons from Australia’s failed COVID response to ensure these gross errors never happen again. We deserve to know what went on during the pandemic and only a joint Royal Commission including the Commonwealth and State Government can achieve this.”

Download the media releaseDownload
Download the “Hard lessons” research documentDownload
Download the “The Crime of Criminalising Everyday Life” research documentDownload
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Scott Hargreaves

Scott Hargreaves is the Executive Director at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia

Related Posts

IPA Today

Hard Lessons: Reckoning The Economic, Social, And Humanitarian Costs Of Zero-Covid

IPA Today

The Crime Of Criminalising Everyday Life: The Rule Of Law Discarded In Victoria’s Covid-19 Response

IPA Today

Australia’s Covid-19 Pandemic Response Failed Us

IPA Today

Universities Need To Stop Being The Enablers Of Social Activism

Become a Member