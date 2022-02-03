How the Liberals have found their inner Kevin

Whether there’s now much difference between the Liberals and the ALP is a constant topic of conversation among the members of each party. Liberals ask how a $1 trillion of debt and a commitment to net zero emissions is different from anything Labor would do, while ALP members question whether there is any point to a future Labor government if it’s not promising to raise taxes.

Speeches to the National Press Club over the past week by Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese don’t provide much of an indication of what is the difference between them. Each might protest there are differences in philosophy, and there might be, but those differences can be difficult to spot in practice.

A section from the Prime Minister’s speech this week is an example.

“The government’s University Commercialisation Plan will align these research priorities with our Modern Manufacturing Strategy. We’re going to fuse them. It will focus research effort on the same six National Manufacturing Priorities. In November, I announced the first element of this plan, once [sic] I am particularly excited about, the Trailblazer Universities programme [sic].”

And a little later: “Today I am announcing the cornerstone of the government’s new approach to turning great Australian ideas into commercial success – a $1.6 billion program [sic] called Australia’s Economic Accelerator.”

Once upon a time Liberals believed an Economic Accelerator was a policy to cut tax and red tape.

Leaving aside the issue of an Australian prime minister promising to “fuse” together things, his plans, priorities, strategies, programmes, programs, trailblazers and accelerators smack of a bureaucratic and technocratic mindset the Coalition appears to be in thrall to.

It’s a language and a way of speaking straight out of the Kevin Rudd School of Management. On some issues the Liberals and Labor might differ, but their method of governing is identical. Eventually, the way something is done turns into what is done, which is a point lost on the Coalition and is the great insight of the old saying about hammers and nails and problems.