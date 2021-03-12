HOW SCOTT MORRISON IS FAILING AUSTRALIA IN 2021 | CounterCulture Episode 3

This week on CounterCulture, we take an honest look at Australia’s Liberal government and the Scott Morrison prime ministership.

Australia GDP figures are on the way up, but is the Australian economy strong in any real sense? Can we say that everything is as good as it’s cracked up to be when it comes to the Liberal Party and the economy? With low wages in Australia, debt heading towards a trillion dollars and Australian dole queues stretching around the block last year, how strong is the Australian economy?

And when it comes to Liberal Party values, the Australian Prime Minister is missing in action. The witch hunt surrounding the Christian Porter rape allegations are a terrible indictment on our political and media class, but can the Morrison government expect the rule of law and presumption of innocence when it has done extremely little to protect fundamental legal rights?

Perhaps populism could help Australian politics – in the style of Donald Trump or Nigel Farage. We ask what is populism, and how Australian politicians should acknowledge that it has a point.