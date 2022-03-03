Home-grown Power Is A National Security Imperative

The horrifying conflict in Ukraine and the geopolitical ramifications it has exposed mean Australia must immediately reassess how it secures its place in the world.

First and foremost, Australia has no choice but to remove the green-coloured wool from its eyes and face the fact that energy security is national security.

The war in Ukraine has brutally sheeted this reality home to Germany. After decades of blithely relying on Russian energy while its leaders spouted platitudes about the green new world, the war has exposed its stunning lack of energy security.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told colleagues in an emergency sitting of the Bundestag following the invasion of Ukraine that his country must diversify away from Russian gas supply, which accounts for half of its energy needs, stating it is “decisive for our security”. Scholz went on to say: “We must change course to overcome our dependence on imports from individual energy suppliers.”

German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck, a Greens Party MP, also has stated that no option is off the table, including staving off the country’s looming energy security crisis by keeping nuclear and coal-fired power stations open far longer than originally proposed under the country’s environment policies. Contrast that with the Australian Greens, whose policy it is to ban all new coal, gas and oil projects.

Germany may be the first Western power, but it certainly will not be the last, to face this dil­emma – and Australia is not immune. The recent announce­ment that the closing date of the Eraring power station in the Hunter Valley in NSW will be dramatically brought forward is an example that we have yet to learn from Germany’s situation.