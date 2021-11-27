Holden’s 73rd Anniversary: Reflections on Australian Manufacturing

The Holden was more than a car. It was an emblem of national success. The parent company of Holden, General Motors, stated at the time that “the manufacture of a car is the greatest industrial stride Australia has made since the production of steel was introduced in Newcastle in 1915.” And that the start of car manufacturing “will go down as a milestone in Australia’s history.”

After World War II, hundreds of thousands of migrants fled war, racial division, political instability, and poverty to work on the assembly line of one of the many factories popping up across the country.

For Australians, access to the dignity of work, especially in the manufacturing industry, regardless of their cultural background, skill level, or their family’s last name, made Australia an egalitarian worker’s paradise.

And Holden captured the spirit of the age. In 1955, when the one-millionth post-war migrant arrived in Australia, close to 50 percent of the then 5,400 Australians directly employed by Holden were migrants from 38 different countries.

While true that the domestic car manufacturing industry may have been predicated on a number of unsustainable policy settings, it showcased Australia’s “go ahead to get ahead” commercial spirit, driven by an attitude that Australians could achieve anything.

More broadly, manufacturing shaped the kind of society Australia had. It was characteristic of the age that when Prime Minister Robert Menzies campaigned using his “Australia Unlimited” slogan ahead of the 1958 election, he highlighted the production of iron, steel, and household white goods in the private sector as markers of our success.

However, there has been a change in Australia promising economy, and that has been the primary factor driving that change is the decline of the manufacturing industry and the kind of jobs it provides.

Manufacturing jobs are overwhelmingly full-time and well-paid, with over 83 percent of all work positions in the industry operating full-time, which is well above the economy-wide average of 68 percent. The average annual salary in the industry is also approximately 10 percent above the national average.

But conversely, the industries which are expanding the fastest in Australia are increasingly those which offer low-paid, part-time, unstable, and precarious employment opportunities.