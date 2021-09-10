Health Costs Of Sacrificing Livelihoods

Of all the myths of COVID-19 such as “we’re all in this together” and “lockdowns are a last resort”, the myth that’s done the most harm is “it’s about lives versus the economy”. When put like that, it’s no surprise “lives” won.

“Life” is one of the most evocative and meaningful of all words, and we all have but one life. The “economy”, on the other hand, is a concept that’s vague, completely impersonal, and not something that a life should be given up to save. Even changing the terminology to “lives versus livelihoods” doesn’t quite rebalance the equation because to many people – and, it seems, to many Australian politicians – a person’s “livelihood”, destroyed when the government has shut down their business, can be more than adequately replaced by a welfare payment funded by borrowing from future generations.

Yet there is a cost to sacrificing “the economy” to save lives, and it can be measured. The relationship between unemployment and reduced life expectancy is well known and much studied. The strength of that relationship is debated, but that there is connection between the economy and the health of the population is not questioned.

Given that country’s experience and memory of mass unemployment, it’s a relationship most thoroughly studied in the United States. The largest increase in recorded suicide rates in America occurred during the Great Depression.

Ten years ago, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians declared in a landmark report that “unemployment has a significant negative impact on physical health and mental health and results in increased mortality rates”. Cardiovascular disease and suicide are the two main ways in which joblessness affects a person’s health.