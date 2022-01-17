IPA Today

Head Of State, Or Elite Race?

Written by
18 January 2022
Originally appeared in The Herald Sun, and The Courier Mail

I am a republican at heart, and desperately hope to see an Australian republic in my lifetime, but I would be inclined to campaign against the Australian Choice model announced last week by the Australian Republic Movement, as would many republican-minded conservatives.

According to the ARM, the Australian Choice model would allow every state and territory parliament to nominate one candidate for election to be our head of state. The federal parliament would be able to nominate up to three. Australians would then be given the chance to decide which candidate should be head of state in a national election.

This model is completely unworkable for many reasons. A candidate for head of state could be elected with just 9 per cent of the national vote, where a preference whisperer could game the preferences between candidates to deny a leading candidate the role.

According to ARM policy, the head of state should have no role in setting or rejecting policy. But an 11- candidate run-off, chosen by party leaders around the country, is almost certain to be politically charged and fought with the support of political parties and activist groups, potentially leading to a constitutional crisis of dual mandates.

The most problematic aspect of this model is that it limits universal participation in Australian democracy. The policy document explaining this model seems to use coded language to suggest this is the preferred model to avoid ending up with “unsuitable candidates”.

ARM chair Peter FitzSimons claimed “People don’t want a Trump-like figure and they don’t want Shane Warne – they want an eminent person.”

When FitzSimons and the academics who drafted this model refer to an “eminent” person, I suspect they are referring to one of their own. Under this proposal you could never have a train driver, like a Ben Chifley, as Australian head of state. It would have to be someone with a doctorate, two masters, or a former ABC host. Someone acceptable to the cocktail parties on the north shore of Sydney.

If FitzSimons’ theory is correct, that Australians want eminently qualified, suitable candidates to represent them, then why deny Australians the opportunity to make that judgment? It reeks of a sneering mistrust of the people.

This is a model for an establishment republic, where you’re only allowed to run if you’re a chosen favourite of existing politicians. The ARM needs to go back to the drawing board.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Evan Mulholland

Evan Mulholland is the Director of Communications at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia
Lockdowns Don’t Work

Related Posts

IPA Today

BBC’s Funding Axe Proves The Days Of State-Run TV Are Finished

IPA Today

Australia’s Day Of Moans

Media Releases

New Poll: Majority Of Australians Support Australia Day On 26 January

IPA Today

Morrison Government’s Economic War Crimes Could Cost Liberals Election

Become a Member