Get the Real Story on Glasgow and Net Zero

You can read Professor Kellow's contributions so far at the IPA climate blog, climatechangethefacts.org.au, or review the individual articles from the first week, below.

#1: Is Glasgow asking Australia to commit to the impossible?

The EU thus met its Kyoto target with ease – practically before it was set – and it proceeded to assume the high moral ground and lecture those like Australia that had a different set of interests.

#2 The Real Costs of Renewable Energy

Non-hydro renewables have indeed become much cheaper when measured by Levelised Cost of Energy, but what matters is the System Levelised Cost of Energy, and when this is considered, renewables cannot compete.

#3: Of Babushka Dolls and Chinese Puzzles

Russia has been careful to maximise Western European dependence on its gas exports, and a Net Zero world advantages China.

#4: Developing Countries May Sink Boris Johnson’s Net Zero Dreams

Finance for developing countries, recognition of cumulative emissions, and adaptation, are the three key issues being championed by the 24 states of the Like-Minded Developing Countries. They may cause the end of Boris Johnson’s dreams of glory at Glasgow.

#5: G20 Delivers Reprieve for Coal-Fired Power

Also watered down – significantly for Australia – was the attempt to secure an end to construction of coal-fired power stations by 2030.

#6: Bill Gates Jets Into Glasgow

Bill Gates pointed out he cost of subsidising countries to curb emissions was too great, said developed nations should focus instead on cutting the cost of green technology.

#7: Self-Interest Lies Behind UK Hit Job on Coal

Boris Johnson is leading a ‘bootlegger and Baptist’ coalition – with green zealots as the Baptists and the City of London financiers as the bootleggers.

Professor Kellow also provided this wonderful history of how the West came to be obsessed with “Net Zero by 2050” as the means to (supposedly) limit climate change to no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The Dubious Origins of Net Zero

UN Secretary-General António Guterres wrote to every head of state demanding they set out plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This provided the basis for every NGO and state that saw advantage in Net Zero by 2050 to demand that Australia and every other “recalcitrant” state fall into line with something that they never agreed to – and which lacks any sound scientific basis.

