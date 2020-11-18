Five Favourite Books with Bella d’Abrera: Janet Albrechtsen

Lawyer, opinion columnist at The Australian and all round Superwoman Dr Janet Albrechtsen discusses her five favourite books with the IPA’s Bella d’Abrera.

Listen to Janet and the IPA’s Bella d’Abrera use books to springboard a wide-ranging discussion on what inspires us to become the people we are, what happens when passing fads and classic literature collide, what can we learn about current political trends from books of the past… and oh! Did we hear someone mention Harry Potter?

Five Favourite Books is a regular IPA series where Bella d’Abrera sits down with public intellectuals to discuss books, culture and politics.

