Energy Security Is National Security

As Ukraine burns and a worldwide inflationary crisis threatens to crush the living standards of working people everywhere, out-of-touch political elites continue to bring the global conversation back to climate change.

Even as climate evangelists like Boris Johnson and Elon Musk call for a temporary pause on the rollout of “renewable” energy as fuel prices soar, others are, unbelievably, not getting the message.

Take, for example, U.S. “Climate Envoy” and failed presidential candidate John Kerry. As the Ukraine war broke out in late February, Kerry conceded that it was a “problem” but said he hoped that the conflict wouldn’t distract from the more important business of “tackling climate change.”

Later, as thousands of Ukrainians fled westwards across the Polish border, Kerry embarrassed himself again by suggesting that it was nothing compared to the impending wave of “climate refugees.”

This week, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres made some tone-deaf comments. As working people around the world struggled to heat their homes in the face of skyrocketing energy costs, Guterres has warned that it would be “madness” for Western countries to ramp up the production of oil and gas.

“As current events make all too clear, our continued reliance on fossil fuel puts the global economy and energy security at the mercy of geopolitical shocks and crises,” Guterres said.

What Guterres neglected to mention, of course, is that the real danger is the West’s over-reliance on oil and gas imported from a handful of countries, including Russia. This, in turn, is a result of the fact that Western nations have sacrificed their own energy independence, opting instead for “alternative” sources like wind and solar, which have proven unreliable and tragically insufficient to meet demand.

And with petrol costs here at home well above $2 a litre (US$5.68 a gallon), Guterres singled out Australia as a “holdout” that has failed to announce a “meaningful reduction” to its carbon emissions.