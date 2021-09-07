Economic Growth Figures Mask The Real Pain Of Australians Under Lockdown

Australia’s headline economic numbers do not reflect the economic and social hardship of many Australians currently enduring lockdowns.

The thousands of Australians who have had their jobs and businesses destroyed by lockdowns will find little solace in the fact that GDP growth in the June quarter has staved off a second recession in two years, and that the official unemployment rate sits at 4.6% – the lowest rate recorded in more than a decade.

GDP growth of 0.7% for the June quarter, shown by the National Accounts data released on Wednesday by the ABS, means that Australia will avoid another recession. A slight decline in the June quarter combined with the widely anticipated decline in the current quarter would have constituted two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth – the technical definition of a recession.

While not entirely useless, GDP is a highly aggregated and abstract number with many assumptions, limitations, and conceptual issues that divorce it from the economic experience of many Australians. Despite its shortcomings, much is made of trivial changes in growth rates from quarter to quarter. Had the ABS spreadsheet formula given a slight decline instead of the modest 0.7% increase we would be hearing about a second recession in two years, but there would be no discernible difference in the economy.