Djokovic Cast Perfectly In Australia’s COVID-19 Drama

The story of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne for the Australian Open is a perfect cameo of this country’s management of COVID-19.

The world’s No.1 tennis player has made a brief but high-profile appearance in a drama that two years ago Australians were told could run for some months.

Djokovic is a character in Australia’s COVID-19 drama. First told by the Victorian government he could come to Australia, he was then told by the federal government that he couldn’t. He ended up arriving at Melbourne Airport to be detained, allegedly by armed guards.

The buck passing and responsibility shifting between the state and federal governments that’s characterised the last two years has been in evidence again. Just as it is when it comes to deciding who is accountable for providing sufficient numbers of COVID-19 testing kits.

After two years of telling the public COVID-19 is deadly and doesn’t discriminate, politicians are now complaining people are too eager to get tested for the virus – even if they display no symptoms.

In fact, the public’s desire to be tested early and tested often is completely understandable. If the cry of the last two years has been ‘better safe than sorry’, it’s completely reasonable for the public to act as they have.